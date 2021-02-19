Varun Tejâ€™s â€˜Ghaniâ€™ release date postponed because of Prabhasâ€™s â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™?

The release date of â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™ was recently announced on Valentineâ€™s Day, along with a glimpse video.

Varun Tejâ€™s Ghani, a sports drama, has been facing many issues right from the start. While the COVID-19 induced lockdown slowed the progress of the film, another major setback was the injury Varun Tej reportedly suffered on the sets, forcing him to go on rest for some months.

And now, the team is facing another issue that needs to be resolved soon. Reports are that Ghani was gearing up for release on July 31 this year, but with the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam getting ready for release on the same day, the industry grapevine is that the makers of Ghani have decided to release and the film sooner than planned. Ghani will hit the screens on July 2, we hear.

It has been revealed that Varun Tej will be playing a boxer in Ghani. The actor, ever since taking up the role, has been working vigorously to get into the skin of the character. Also, reports surfaced that he trained under the direct supervision of boxing experts to get to know the nuances of the sport.

Kiran Korrapati will be making his directorial debut with this film. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America fame will be choreographing the stunts for this flick. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh are producing the film under the banner Renaissance Pictures. The technical crew of this flick includes S Thaman for music and George C Williams for cinematography.

Revealing about this film earlier in an interview to Hyderabad Times, Varun Tej said he was working on a sports drama next, based on boxing. He had revealed that his cousin, Allu Venkatesh, would be producing the film in collaboration with Geetha Arts.

Varun Tejâ€™s last film release was Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda that was written and directed by Karthik Subburaj. The film had Varun Tej reprising the role done by Bobby Simha in Tamil and Atharva in the role done by Siddharth in the original. Mickey J Meyer composed music for this flick with Ayanaka Bose handling the camera and Chota K Prasad doing the edits.

Prabhasâ€™s Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series. The technical crew of this film includes Manoj Paramahamsa who is cranking the camera, with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling the edits. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer. An interesting report about this film is that Prabhas will be playing a palm reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry. The shooting of this film was halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic and resumed when the lockdown was relaxed.

