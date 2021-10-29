Varudu Kaavalenu review: A superficial but refreshing romcom

In Varudu Kaavalenu, the hero does not have an â€˜introductionâ€™ shot, and neither do they delve into his life or his familyâ€™s, while significance is given to the female lead.

Rakshasiâ€™ - this is the name given to Bhoomi (played by actor Ritu Varma) for being uptight, punctual, decisive, and for lacking empathy. Because of this, her colleagues fear and hate her. Bhoomi also refuses to get married as per the wishes of her mother (played by actor Nadhiya), while her colleagues feel sorry for whoever is going to marry her. With all her traditionally 'undesirable' characteristics, will someone marry Bhoomi? This is the story of Varudu Kaavalenu. The story is told from the female leadâ€™s perspective and it is no wonder that the film is directed by a woman. Director Lakshmi Sowjanya, who makes her debut with Varudu Kaavalenu, has inverted the narrative of how mainstream Telugu films are shown. In Varudu Kaavalenu, the hero does not have an â€˜introductionâ€™ shot, and neither do they delve into his life or his familyâ€™s, while significance is given to the female character. The film stars actors Ritu Varma, Naga Shaurya, Murali Sharma, Nadhiya, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Harsha Vardhan, Sapthagiri and others.

Varudu Kaavalenu is a romantic story about two individuals -- Akash (Naga Shaurya) and Bhoomi (Ritu Varma). As not so subtly hinted with their names, and the repeated references to them (we get it!), the couple getting together is almost impossible.

It was refreshing to see a story from the perspective of the female lead, who gets a detailed background, has likes and dislikes. However, the film is still not greatly progressive, as the story follows the trope of a hot headed woman being â€˜tamedâ€™ by a man. I was impressed that the film has a very assertive female character, but all that gets undone when it is revealed why Bhoomi is the way she is or why she specifically runs an eco-friendly handicraft store -- a big thumbs down.

Even if Bhoomi had a despicable character, it was still her own personality.

This reveal also is too boring to sit through as the flashback was yawn-inducing. I imagined myself as Sapthagiri in the film who has a funny personality. He gets extremely impatient and cannot stand the â€˜lag.â€™

The film which becomes dull after a point comes back to life with the entry of Sapthagiri who impresses with dialogue delivery and witty remarks.

Like most films, this movie is also very superficial, and also a poorly written one. Akash meets Prabha, Bhoomiâ€™s mother, when she is chasing a thief. They are complete strangers to each other until then. They later bump into each other and that is enough to share phone numbers and go together to temples? All this without establishing their relationship well. It appears very absurd and random, but since you have been convinced that Bhoomi has not moved on from her college love, which was several years ago, you know that you should not expect too much from the movie.

The performances of Ritu Varma and Naga Shaurya are convincing. Murali Sharma as the caring and progressive father, and Nadhiya as the complaining mother are a perfect cast.

Music by Vishal Chandrashekhar is impressive. The cinematography is by Vamsi Patchipulusu. AS Prakash is the art director and Navin Nooli is the editor of the film.