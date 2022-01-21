Varalaxmi teams up with Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep for Michael

‘Michael’ also features director Gautham Vasudev Menon in a cameo role.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of the upcoming film Michael took to social media on Thursday, January 20, to announce that actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is joining the cast of the film. Helmed by director Renjit Jeyakodi, the film stars actors Sundeep Kishan and Divyansha Kaushik in pivotal roles. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon and actor Vijay Sethupathi have been roped in for extended cameo roles in the film.

"After the big additions of Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon to Sundeep Kishan's 'Michael', the team welcomes the supremely talented Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on board. Her surprise role will set the screens on fire,” Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote. Actor Sundeep, who is playing the lead, also welcomed the actor to the crew and tweeted, “Take pleasure in welcoming on board on one of favourite Humans/Actors @varusarath5 to the World Of #Michael. I can already imagine the response in the theatres for your entry as this character.”

The film is set to release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Varalaxmi was recently seen in Kannada films like Naandhi and Ranam, which released last year. The courtroom drama Naandhi follows the life of Surya Prakash (actor Naresh), who is falsely accused of murder. Helmed by filmmaker Vijay Kanakamedala, the film also starred actors Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Vijay Varma and Praveen in supporting roles.

She was also part of Ranam, which starred late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead. The Samudra directorial also starred actors Chetan Kumar and Amir Ali Shaik. Ravi Shankar and Chinna were on board as the music composers, while Niranjan Babu took care of cinematography for the project.

Varalaxmi also played the titular role in the 2021 Telugu film Chasing, which hit the big screens on April 16. The film marked Veerakumar’s directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan’s recent film, Kasada Tabara started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Sony LIV on August 27. The anthology film features an ensemble cast including Harish Kalyan, Regina Cassandra, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vijayalakshmi, Shanthanu, Premgi and Venkat Prabhu. Directed by filmmaker Chimbu Deven, the movie consists of six different short stories that are interlinked to make up a larger story.

Take pleasure in welcoming on board on one of favourite Humans/Actors @varusarath5 to the



World Of #Michael



I can already imagine the response in the theatres for your entry as this character ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fGL5bgM3Zb — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) January 20, 2022