'Vandhiyathevan' Karthi posts fun tweet to Ponniyin Selvan co-star Jayam Ravi

Actor Jayam Ravi took to Twitter on August 25 to announce that he has wrapped up shooting for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Actor Jayam Ravi, who is part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 25, to announce that he has wrapped up shooting his portions for the film. Actor Karthi, who is also Jayam Ravi’s co-star in the movie, posted a fun response to his tweet, while also confirming the name of his character in the movie. Fans on social media enjoyed the exchange between the duo.

Hinting that he has wrapped up shooting for Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi noted that watching the director (Mani Ratnam) lead the magnum opus has been an enriching learning experience for the actor. “They say leadership and learning is indispensable to each other. To watch you lead this magnum opus with utmost precision whilst imparting so much knowledge around has been an experience of a lifetime sir,” Jayam Ravi wrote.

Adding that he will miss being on the director’s sets, Jayam Ravi also tweeted: “Thank you for your blessings, your humour, your caring nature and above all for believing in me sir. I will truly miss being on set with you and look forward to the day to work with you again. Yours forever, PS.”

Responding to Jayam Ravi’s tweets about wrapping up shooting for Ponniyin Selvan, actor Karthi penned a funny tweet and also confirmed that he is playing the role of Vandhiyathevan. Addressing Jayam Ravi as ‘Ilavarase’ or Prince, he wrote that Jayam Ravi cannot say goodbye just yet. “Prince @actor_jayamravi, you cannot bid goodbye so soon! You have a lot to do for the Chola Dynasty. In six days, we will finish work in the North and head back to the South – Vandhiyathevan,” the translation of Karthi’s tweet read.

Based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s novel of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan features a star cast including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The first part of the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2022.