â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ team resumes shoot without Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is yet to join the shoot and is expected back only in the month of October.

The shooting of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s Vakeel Saab Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink went on the floors earlier this year. Pawan Kalyan is all set to reprise Amitabh Bachchan's role from the original. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully completed shooting a major portion of the film which happened in and around Hyderabad. The latest update is that the team has resumed shooting of the film and this is the first big-budgeted Telugu movie to have resumed its shoot during this pandemic period.

According to sources from the film's camp, some important scenes are planned to be canned with the rest of the actors except Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan is yet to join the shoot and is expected back only in the month of October, when he would be wrapping up the shoot in a single schedule.

Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office grossing over Rs 150 crore worldwide. Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds. Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India; the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career. Heâ€™s back with two projects which he hopes to complete and release this year. Apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has also signed films with Krish Jagarlamudi, Harish Shankar, and Surender Reddy. It will take at least two or two and a half years for Pawan to wrap up his ongoing commitments.

As per the latest reports, filmmaker Surender Reddy, whose last release was Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all set to join hands with actor Pawan Kalyan for a new project. Apparently, Pawan Kalyan has given his nod in principle to star in an out-and-out commercial entertainer which will be helmed by Surender Reddy. This project will have story and screenplay by Vakkantham Vamsi. He is a very popular collaborator with Surender, and the duo have worked together in several projects including Kick and Kick 2 in the past.

Pawan Kalyan also has a film with his Gabbar Singh director Harish Kalyan in the pipeline, Dubbed PSPK 28, the film's announcement was made recently on the starâ€™s birthday. Pawan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

