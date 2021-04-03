Vaisshnav Tej to star in ‘Adithya Varma’ director Gireesaaya’s upcoming film

The Gireesaaya directorial will star Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Vaisshnav Tej, who gained a huge fan-following after playing the lead role in the 2021 Telugu movie Uppena, has now signed a new movie with director Gireesaaya. The movie will star actors Ketika Sharma and Vaisshnav in the lead roles.

The untitled project recently went on floors. Production company SVCC, which is bankrolling the project, shared photos from the sets on April 2. Announcing the latest collaboration, SVCC wrote on Twitter, “Happy to announce our next with #VaisshnavTej, has launched formally today with a pooja ceremony. @ketikasharmaa will be the female lead. Direction by @GIREESAAYAClap by @IamSaiDharamTej Camera switch on by #VijayaDurga garu #Vaisshnav3 @BvsnP.”

Popular actor Sai Dharam Tej, who has predominantly worked in Telugu movies, attended the puja ceremony of his brother Vaisshnav Tej’s new film. The film is bankrolled by producer BSVN Prasad, while Vijaya Durga will be cranking the camera for the venture. Further details about the cast and crew is yet to be announced by the makers of the film.

Prior to this project, filmmaker Gireesaaya spearheaded the 2019 Tamil movie Adithya Varma. The film was widely discussed since it was the Tamil remake of the popular Tollywood movie Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda in a titular role. Adithya Varma also marked the debut of popular Kollywood actor Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram.

The new project marks the first-time collaboration between Vaisshnav Tej and Gireesaaya. Vaisshnav Tej made his debut with romantic- drama Uppena that starred Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. It also featured popular Tollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana, Uppena had a great run at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ketika Sharma will be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Romantic directed by Anil Paduri and sports drama Lakshya.