Vaishnav Tej-Rakul Preet Singh movie titled Konda Polam

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie is touted to be an adventure drama adapted from a novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy.

The makers of the upcoming Tollywood project starring Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh announced on Friday that the movie is titled Konda Polam. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie is bankrolled by First Frame Entertainments. The title of the film was announced along with a short video of the first look of the film, which has the tagline â€˜An Epic Tale Of â€˜Becomingâ€™.

From the first look video of Konda Polam, it appears that the film is set in the backdrop of a forest, with Vaishnav Tej presented in a raw look. The young hero is seen standing amidst some bushes in a forest at night watching some miscreants. He appears ferocious as he seems set to take on the miscreants using a local method of a stone tied in a piece of cloth. The intense background score adds heft to the scene.

Earlier, the makers had officially announced that Konda Polam will be releasing in theatres on October 8. According to sources, the movie is touted to be an adventure drama adapted from a novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. While MM Keeravani is composing the music for the film, Gnana Shekar VS is cranking the camera. The movie is being bankrolled by producers Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy. This is Vaishnav Tejâ€™s second movie. Other details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced by the makers.

Vaishnav Tej rose to fame with his first film Uppena, which was directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film starred Krithi Shetty as the female lead while Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi played a significant role in the movie as the antagonist.

Director Krish is known for movies such as Vedam, Kanche, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, among others, many of which are critically acclaimed.

Vaishnav Tej is the nephew of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and brother of actor Sai Dharam Tej.

Watch the first look video of Konda Polam here :