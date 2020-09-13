Vadivelu promises to make a grand comeback, puts up video for fans

The comedian, who celebrated his 60th birthday this year, was last seen in Vijay’s ‘Mersal’, which released in 2017.

Flix Kollywood

A day after celebrating his birthday, which falls on September 12, actor and popular comedian Vadivelu put out a video thanking his fans. “Every day I’m re-born, since I make people laugh. In every family, I’m born as a wealth of comedy. My heartfelt thanks to my mother first. More importantly, people’s power is the reason for this Vadivelu. Without it, I don’t exist. After my mother, it’s the people,” he said in a video message shared on Twitter.

Vadivelu, who had recently joined Twitter, has not been taking up as many roles as he did earlier. Adding that he would soon take up a project, the comedian said, “You’ve also been asking why I’m not acting yet. Soon, I will make my entry in a grand manner.”

Vadivelu, who celebrated his 60th birthday this year, was last seen in Vijay’s Mersal, which was released in 2017. Since the beginning of the last decade, the comedian began signing fewer projects, leading to questions about his comeback. Around this time, the actor had also made his entry into politics but it ended badly for him.

Late last year, during Kamal Haasan’s 60 years in cinema celebration – ‘Ungal Naan’ – Vadivelu confirmed that he would be returning to the silver screen. He revealed on stage that he will soon be joining Kamal’s Thalaivan Irukkindraan, a project that has been lying in the cans since 2008. Only recently did Kamal revive the project.

In May last year, Vadivelu, who had maintained a low profile and not done any new films, gained sudden spotlight after a viral meme around one of his roles went viral. The #PrayForNeasamani meme went viral on Twitter with many Tamil cinema fans from across the world joining the trend and spreading the fame of the evergreen comedy actor. Vadivelu's role as Nesamani from the 2001 film Friends is considered to be an all-time favourite among fans. The actor plays a contractor in the film and takes up the responsibility of renovating an old bungalow with help from a bunch of apprentices to hilarious effect.