Vada Chennai Assistant Director killed in road accident in Chennai

Palaniappan, a supporting actor in Kollywood, driving under the influence of alcohol rammed his car into Charanrajâ€™s bike.

Charanraj (26), an assistant director known for his work in Vetri Maaran's acclaimed film Vada Chennai, tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident. The incident occurred on Thursday night when Charanraj was riding his motorcycle on Arcot Road in Chennai's KK Nagar area. According to media reports, a car collided with his bike, resulting in the untimely demise of the young filmmaker.

The driver of the car, identified as Palaniappan (41) from Saligramam, sustained minor injuries in the accident. Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that Palaniappan, also an actor known for his supporting roles in Tamil cinema, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Following the incident, the police arrested Palaniappan and initiated an interrogation. Meanwhile, Charanraj's body has been transferred to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities from the Guindy Traffic Investigation Division are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather additional information and evidence related to the accident.

Apart from his work as an assistant director in Vada Chennai, Charanraj had also portrayed supporting roles in the film and in Vetri Maaran's critically acclaimed film Asuran.