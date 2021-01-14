Vaccines stocked, centres identified: Telangana gears up for vaccination drive

The state has carried out review meetings but, unlike other states, it has not yet revealed intricate details of its preparedness.

There was excitement and happiness when the truck carrying the first consignment of Covishield vaccine arrived at the Telangana Directorate of Public Health located at King Koti on Tuesday. This building has been identified as the state vaccine facility. Before the truck doors were opened, a word of prayer was said by representatives from the Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities. It was a symbolic moment highlighting everyone’s wish that the vaccine helps in fighting the virus.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive that kicks off on January 16, Telangana will administer the vaccine at 1,213 centres all over the state. Both indigenous vaccines – Serum Institute of India, Pune’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – will be administered to the people of the state.

In a review meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) instructed ministers, collectors and officials to make all preparations in the state for the vaccination drive. The CM had announced that health workers – including ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, medical and health employees – would be administered the vaccine first. Frontline workers, including the police, security personnel and sanitary workers, would be given the next priority. KCR had also mentioned that all those above 50 years of age and with comorbidities would then be given priority.

“Gram sarpanches and panchayat secretaries should take the responsibility to get the people on priority basis to the vaccination centres. Police Station House Officers and Sub Inspectors should take the responsibility of getting the vaccine for police and other security personnel,” the CM had said.

The Telangana government has made arrangements for administering the vaccine in all the Primary Health Care (PHC) centres in the state. 866 cold chain points have been identified in the state. A committee under the Chief Secretary will monitor the vaccination programme.

Special task force committees have been set up at the district level and the mandal level. All ministers, MLAs, MPs and other representatives have been asked to take part in the vaccination drive.

The CM had said that a state-wide call centre would be set up for the convenience of the people of the state.

On the first day of the vaccination programme, around 13,900 healthcare workers will be inoculated at 139 vaccine sites in the state. Hyderabad will have 14 session sites, which is the maximum in the state.

Gandhi Medical College and Hospital and the Narsingi Regional Health Centre have been identified for two-way video conferencing. One hundred and thirty-nine sites have been identified with one-way video conference facilities. This includes 34 private hospitals, 6 private teaching hospitals, 25 PHC centres, 20 district hospitals, 6 government teaching hospitals, and others.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday have been identified as the four days on which vaccines will be administered. Altogether, 3.10 lakh healthcare workers in the state will be inoculated. The same company’s vaccine will be given in the first and second dose of vaccination for an individual.