Vaccination for Telangana students going abroad to commence from June 5

A separate facility for vaccination of students going abroad for higher education will be launched in the Institute of Preventive Medicine in Hyderabad.

news COVID-19 Vaccination

For the last few weeks, several students planning to go abroad for their higher education have been tagging Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter, urging him to arrange a vaccination programme for them on priority. The students have been worried because despite getting admissions into universities, uncertainty was looming as most of them have not been vaccinated as yet. In the state cabinet meeting that took place on May 31, it was decided to arrange vaccinations for students going abroad for higher studies.

The Telangana government has announced that from June 5, the COVID-19 vaccination programme for students going abroad will be rolled out. A separate facility for vaccination of students going abroad for higher education is proposed to be launched in the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda, Hyderabad. An online slot booking system for the convenience of these students is being developed and will be rolled out on June 4. Vaccination will commence and slots will be available from June 5. Link for this facility will be made available at https://www.health.telangana. gov.in

It was announced that these students will be vaccinated on a priority basis, based on their admission letters. Yocket, one of India's largest platforms for aspirants who wish to study abroad, has welcomed the decision by the Telangana government to vaccinate students going abroad for higher studies. Co-founder and Higher Education Expert, Sumeet Jain, said that this is a welcome step. "This move will bring in a lot of positivity among the students that the people in power do care about them. This is a welcome move and it will give a lot of students the opportunity to travel with confidence," he said.

The Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a very high number of students, especially engineering graduates, who travel abroad for higher studies. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had also announced on Monday that it would prioritise students and migrants going abroad for studies and work. Other states in the south like Karnataka and Kerala have also announced similar measures.



(With IANS inputs)

