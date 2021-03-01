‘Vaathi Coming’ to ‘Vaseegara’: 7 entertaining dance videos from Saniya Iyappan

Saniya has uploaded several dance videos to her official Instagram handle, wherein she has experimented with various dance styles.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam actor Saniya Iyappan rose to fame with her role as Chinnu in Queen, which released in 2018. The younger audiences, in particular, connected with Saniya’s role and appreciated her performance. She was also showered with love from fans for essaying the role of Jhanvi in the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer.

While she is duly appreciated by fans for her acting abilities, a lot of people don’t know that she’s a trained dancer. Prior to Queen, the teenager started off as a participant on the dance reality show D4 Dance, which aired on Mazhavil Manorama. Saniya has uploaded several dance videos to her official Instagram handle, wherein she has experimented with various dance styles.

Here are seven videos in which the actor dazzled fans with her elegant dance performances.

Vaathi Coming

The dance number ‘Vaathi Coming’ from the recent Vijay starrer Master has become extremely viral among social media users. Many celebrities, including cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and actor Nazriya, had recently uploaded Instagram reels where they are seen dancing to the viral song. While Saniya too uploaded a video where she is seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Vaathi Coming’, it stood apart from all the other videos since she roped in her dad to perform with her. The father and daughter duo not only tried their hands at ‘dappan koothu’ but also sported a trendy look with lungi and sunglasses. She uploaded the video on Father’s Day.

Vaseegara

Several Instagrammers have uploaded music covers of the ever-green romantic song ‘Vaseegara’ from the Gautham Menon directorial Minnale, but very few artistes have managed to perform a dance cover for the song. The talented Saniya choreographed and performed simple yet charismatic dance moves for the song with her co-dancer Rinosh Surendra.

Don’t Rush

Last year, social media users went gaga over the ‘Don’t Rush challenge’. Many celebrities and netizens turned their game face on and bopped to the tunes of the peppy dance number. Recently, Saniya shook a leg to the trendy music track ‘Don’t Rush’ with a friend. She sported a chic and casual look with a black crop top, paired with a long-line printed shrug and acid-washed denim pants.

Ang Laga De Re

The song ‘Ang Laga De Re’ from Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram- Leela is not an easy tune to dance to. But Saniya manages to make a lasting impression with an enchanting performance with dancer Ramzan Muhammed. Dressed in red and white outfits, the duo leave you smitten with their graceful moves.

The Sway

From swaying her way through power-packed dance numbers, Saniya effortlessly switches to freestyle dancing. In the conceptual dance piece titled ‘THE SWAY’, the actor delivers a soulful and nonchalant performance. The contemporary dance video ends with a voiceover that says “and when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance”.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

Dressed in a beautiful pink skirt and black crop-top, Saniya leaves viewers mesmerised with her elegant classical performance to the song ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’ from the Bollywood movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Jalebi Baby

Rapper Tesher’s upbeat song ‘Jalebi Baby’ has been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Saniya is seen grooving to the song along with her friend.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old actor will be seen next in the Malayalam movie Priest, which is directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. She will team up with actors Mammootty, Manju Warrier and Nikhila Vimal for the movie.