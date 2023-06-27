V Venu appointed Kerala Chief Secretary, Shaik Darvesh Saheb is new DGP

Saheb is currently serving as the Director General of the Fire and Rescue department, and Venu as the Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Environment.

The Kerala cabinet, in a meeting held on Tuesday, June 27, has made significant decisions regarding the top administrative positions in the state. V Venu has been appointed as the new chief secretary, while Shaik Darvesh Saheb will take over as the State Police chief. Both officials will assume their new roles on Friday evening, succeeding the present incumbents upon their superannuation. Notably, Venu and Saheb both belong to the 1990 batch.

Hailing from Kerala, V Venu is a highly experienced professional who has held key positions in both the state and central governments. He has a background in medicine and has served as the Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Environment. Venu played a crucial role in leading the 'Rebuild Kerala Initiative' following the devastating floods in 2018 and 2019. Known for his expertise and commitment, he has garnered significant respect during his career.

On the other hand, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, originally from Andhra Pradesh, brings a diverse skill set to his new role. With a professional background in agriculture and an MBA in finance, Saheb is currently serving as the Director General of the Fire and Rescue department. He began his career as a police officer in Nedumangad and has served in various capacities in different districts, including Wayanad, Kasargod, Kannur, and Palakkad. He has also held important positions such as the Kochi City Police Commissioner and Assistant Director and Deputy Director of the Police Academy in Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy.

Both Venu and Saheb have established reputations for their non-controversial tenure in office and are known for their accessibility and approachability.

The new appointments come as the current DGP Anil Kant and Chief Secretary VP Joy are set to retire on June 20, 2023. Anil Kant, who previously served as the state commissioner for road safety, assumed the position of DGP in June 2022. VP Joy took charge as Chief Secretary in February 2022.

(With IANS inputs)