Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath tests positive for coronavirus

The UP CM had isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus. "After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors' advice. I am doing all the work virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

The Chief Minister had earlier said, "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally." Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for coronavirus. The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

प्रदेश सरकार की सभी गतिविधियां सामान्य रूप से संचालित हो रही हैं।



इस बीच जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आएं हैं वह अपनी जांच अवश्य करा लें और एहतियात बरतें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive. "My coronavirus test report has come positive. I have isolated myself and started treatment at home itself. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested. They are requested to stay in isolation for some days," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi. Akhilesh Yadav had recently visited Haridwar in Uttarakhand where the Kumbh Mela is underway and met various religious leaders, including Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier.

Uttar Pradesh's Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He tweeted, "After observing initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested, and the report has come positive. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested."