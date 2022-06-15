Use police vehicles only for official purposes, Kerala top cop issues circular

The circular was issued after complaints that vehicles were being used for personal reasons by some personnel.

news Police

Kerala police chief Anil Kant has issued a circular to all police stations with a list of rules to be followed while utilising official vehicles. The circular has been issued after receiving complaints on personal usage of vehicles and not providing vehicles for official use in some places, the circular stated.

The circular lists 15 points to be followed as a guideline with regard to police vehicles. The circular states that the vehicle provided to each station is common for all officers and does not belong to the Station House Officer (SHO) or any other officials in particular. The SHO is directed to provide the available vehicles for official purposes of Sub Inspectors, Head Constables or other police personnel and the vehicles must be made available in the stations for use, in case the SHO or Sub Inspector (Law and Order) are not having official duty, the circular added.

Further, police personnel have been urged to use public transport to travel to and fro from courts outside their respective districts. The circular said that in case of the SHO and SI (L&O) having to travel for the same duty to the same place, one vehicle shall be used and the others should be kept for official purpose in the station.

All the station vehicles should bear the name of the station, but not the designation of the concerned officer, the circular states, adding that SHOs are given the responsibility of maintaining the vehicles. This includes maintaining the vehicle, ensuring that no vehicle remains unused, maintenance of the vehicle diary, and ensuring that the vehicles are not misused by anybody. The SHOs will also be responsible for carrying out proper repair works and record them properly.

The circular dated June 13, 2022, has been sent to all stations and all police personnel, including senior police officers like IGs, range DIGs and DCPs, asking them to follow the guidelines.