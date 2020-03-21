Use Hyderabad's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Bio Lab for corona tests: KCR to PM

As many 1,000 samples can be tested at one go at CCMB, says KCR.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to utilise the lab facilities at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad for coronavirus testing.

During PM Modi's video conference with the Chief Ministers, Rao brought to his notice that the lab facilities at CCMB can be utilised for testing a large number of blood samples from across the country.

Rao said as many 1,000 samples can be tested at one go at CCMB. The CCMB is a premier life sciences research laboratory located on the Uppal Road, Habsiguda and is under the Centre's control.

KCR informed Modi about the state government's measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and also made some suggestions in this regard. The Chief Minister said that in a metropolis like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, passengers from abroad arrived in large numbers and thus have to be thoroughly screened. He wanted more focus on these cities, with appropriate measures.

"Since chances of such passengers arriving from abroad and spreading coronavirus are more, international flights should be cancelled for some time," he suggested. The Centre has barred all international flights from landing across India beginning March 22 until March 31.

KCR also called for maintaining high levels of sanitation in railway coaches and at stations in view of large footfalls. He suggested that screenings should also be held at railway stations.

The Chief Minister said that all precautionary measures had been taken in Telangana to prevent large public gatherings. Festivals like Ram Navami and Jagne Ki Raat (Shab-e-Meraj) have been cancelled. He assured Modi that the state would work along with the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus.