USDC is launching on Arbitrum, Cosmos, NEAR, Optimism and Polkadot soon

Warner and OpenSea join forces

Warner Music Group (WMG), the global music giant, has announced a partnership with OpenSea, a leading marketplace for NFTs, to provide a platform for artists to build and expand their fan communities in Web3. As part of the engagement, WMG artists would get early access to OpenSea’s new drops product, personalized storytelling on customized landing pages along with OpenSea’s security enhancements. This would also allow access to dedicated support from the OpenSea team, helping WMG artists build new Web3 communities. In addition, WMG artists would have their own dedicated drop page to host limited-edition projects, which would create new opportunities for fans to engage with music and artists.

Polygon gets notification push

Push Protocol, a decentralized communication network previously known as Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), has launched on Polygon’s proof of stake chain. The network is designed to enable cross-chain notifications and messaging for decentralized apps, crypto wallets and services. Users can connect the protocol’s app to their wallets and set notifications based on events occurring on-chain. Its services are currently being used by prominent decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on the Ethereum network including MakerDAO, Uniswap and Aave.

Meta expands NFTs in US

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now connect their wallets and share their digital collectibles also known as non fungible tokens (NFTs). This includes the ability for people to cross-post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, everyone in the 100 countries where NFT’s are available on Instagram can now access the feature. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram.

In order to post a digital collectible, all one needs to do is connect a digital wallet to Instagram. As of today, Meta supports connections with third-party wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet coming soon. Supported blockchains at this time include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.

Blackrock ups Europe

BlackRock has continued to expand its presence in the digital assets space by launching a new European blockchain exchange traded fund (ETF) for European clients. The world’s largest money manager, which manages $10 trillion in assets, had previously added the iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF to its product suite, giving European clients similar exposure to an ETF launched in the US earlier this year.

BlackRock’s European blockchain ETF, has 35 holdings and is listed on Euronext. Its largest allocations are to crypto exchange Coinbase, as well as trading giant Galaxy Digital and bitcoin miner Marathon Digital. It also includes Paypal, Nvidia and IBM.

Circle eyes multi-chain support

Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), announced plans to make USDC available on five additional blockchain ecosystems including Arbitrum, Cosmos, NEAR, Optimism and Polkadot. By the end of 2022, USDC intends to be available natively on Arbitrum One, NEAR, Optimism and Polkadot. USDC on Cosmos intends to go live in early 2023.

“The multi-chain expansion is intended to increase USDC’s native availability from eight ecosystems to thirteen, and enables blockchain developers building on USDC and their users to experience greater liquidity and interoperability within the crypto economy,” said Joao Reginatto, VP of Product at Circle.

