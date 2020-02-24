US President Donald Trump set to arrive in India on 1st official visit: Full schedule

US President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in India on Monday for their two-day official visit.

news Namaste Trump

United States President Donald Trump will begin his two-day official visit to India on Monday, with events scheduled in Ahmedabad in Gujarat as well as Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Both cities are working hard to welcome Trump and first lady Melania Trump for their maiden trip to the country.

According to reports, massive cutouts, billboards as well as Indian and US flags have been displayed to welcome Donald and Melania Trump in both the cities. As per the schedule released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, the US president and first lady touch down in Ahmedabad at 11.40 am on Monday at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport.

They will be visiting Sabarmati Ashram at 12.15 pm before proceeding to Motera Stadium for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 1.05 pm.

After the event, they will then leave for Agra, where they will be welcomed together by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh at the airport. The convoy will then leave for a visit to the Taj Mahal. At 6.45 pm, after the Taj Mahal visit, Donald and Melania Trump will leave for New Delhi.

On Tuesday, at 10 am, a ceremonial reception has been planned at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They will also be visiting Rajghat, where Mahatma Gandhi is laid to rest. This will be followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

In the evening, President Trump will be meeting the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before boarding the plane back to the United States.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome the US president and first lady to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi. Artwork by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik was created at the Puri beach to welcome the duo to India.