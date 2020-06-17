US government donates 100 new ventilators to India

The US Agency for International Development which works with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India, has provided $1.2 million worth of ventilators.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a part of the US government, has donated a shipment of 100 new ventilators to India in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat. It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be able to ensure a healthy future for people across the world. In this spirit, the United States is pleased to provide the people of India with a donation of ventilators, made possible by the generosity of the American people and the innovation of American private industry,” said U.S. Ambassador Kenneth I. Juster, at an event held announcing the arrival of the ventilators.

USAID works with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India and the Indian Red Cross Society.

The 100 ventilators are valued at approximately $1.2 million. USAID is also funding a support package in the form of essential equipment, medical supplies, technical assistance and service plans. This will come from the $9.5 million fund that USAID and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have set to aid India in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will then be used to strengthen clinical care facilities and improve disease surveillance among other measures in the country.

There have been an estimated 8,309,823 cases of COVID-19 reported in the world. In India, the total number of cases stands at 3,59,398 as of Wednesday evening. Even as scientists around the world race to find a cure or vaccine for the disease, the instances of those affected with the disease continue to increase.

Many individuals who develop a more severe form of the disease require ventilatory support for respiratory complications.