US Consulate to organise virtual event for students looking for higher education

The virtual event will allow those interested to gain valuable information about campus life, financial aid options, application procedures, and COVID-19 safety precautions at US universities.

EducationUSA will hold its US University Virtual Fairs 2021 soon, giving a chance to prospective students and their parents to interact with college representatives of various American colleges about university programs and admission criteria. The virtual event will allow those interested to have these interactions from the comfort of their homes and gain valuable information about campus life, financial aid options, application procedures, and safety precautions at US universities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The participating US higher education institutions in the event offer a variety of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. There is no registration fee for the event. For students seeking Master’s or PhD degree programs in the United States, the EducationUSA US University Graduate Virtual Fair will be held on August 27, Friday, from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm IST. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair21EmbWeb

Further, for those seeking Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree programs in the United States, the EducationUSA US University Undergraduate Virtual Fair will be held on September 3, Friday, from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm IST. To register, go to https://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair21EmbWeb

US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin said, “US universities truly value Indian students for their hard work, talent, and their cultural and intellectual contribution to the US classroom. The United States has over 4,500 accredited US universities and colleges offering programs in almost every imaginable field of study. We invite Indian students and their parents to explore all of these opportunities together at our upcoming free EducationUSA fairs. You will be able to interact directly with over 100 participating US higher education institutions and learn why the United States remains a top choice for Indian students.”

United States-India Educational Foundation’s Executive Director, Adam Grotsky, said, “In these extraordinary times across the world, EducationUSA India is making sure students have easy access to information about US higher education through our many online resources such as our upcoming virtual fairs. We invite students and parents to make use of this opportunity to move closer to their dreams of studying in the United States.”

EducationUSA is the official source on US higher education and a member of the US Department of State’s network of over 425 international student advising centres around the world.