Urban Company offers unlimited mental health leave for its employees

The company has partnered with iWill to make mental health consultation from leading Indian psychologists accessible to its employees.

Atom Mental Health

Tech-enabled home services platform Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) has announced Mental Health Leave Policy for all its employees, where they will be allowed to take unlimited sick leaves in case they are suffering from any form of mental or physical illness, particularly if the patient has contracted COVID 19.

In addition to the leave policy, Urban Company said in a statement that it is making some of the top psychologists of the country accessible to its employees by partnering with mental wellness platform, iWill.

Any employee who wants to avail the service would have to register on iWill, and thereafter, would be connected with a leading psychologist who will address the psychological challenges faced by the employee. The complete consultation would be paid by the company.

iWill is a mental health wellness platform which helps assess a user’s emotional and mental health concerns and connects them to a therapist. “The app follows a complex algorithm to pair you with the therapist best suited for you,” the company website states.

Suhail Vadgaokar, Director HR at Urban Company, said in a statement, “These are anxiety-prone and sensitive times. Mental Health is one aspect of human well-being about which people have very little understanding in not only identifying the symptoms but also in helping another person suffering from it. Mental health treatment and psychological consultations continue to be expensive. Therefore, through such initiatives, Urban Company is not only trying to foster employee health and but also create an environment where people feel safe to talk about mental health issues.”

This initiative by Urban Company is in addition to a few others that the company has in place such as five additional privileged leaves have been granted, silence hours, etc. The company has also offered optional work-from-home till December 31 for all its employees.