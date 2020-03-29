'Upset with rumours of my death': Telangana cop's COVID-19 positive son releases video

The patient said that he, his father and his house help, all of whom had tested positive, were recovering well.

The son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, on Saturday denied rumours that he had died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Stating that he, his father and his house help, all of whom had tested positive, were recovering well, the patient published a video which is being circulated on social media.

"It was reported in the news today (Saturday) afternoon that I had died. This is very painful to hear. This indirectly affects our health and we are losing self-confidence. This also affects my relatives, mom and my dad. Everyone is calling and asking them if I died. It is hurtful. I request my media friends to confirm any news before spreading it," he said in the video.

"I request people not to spread rumours as well and support every patient who has tested positive for COVID-19. I wish everyone a speedy recovery. Every patient and their families need your support," he added.

Remember this gentleman before you forward any unconfirmed, misinformation on #COVID2019india patients. pic.twitter.com/FY8JzY7dgr — @CoreenaSuares (@CoreenaSuares2) March 28, 2020

A case has been registered against the DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter from London, as he later tested positive for coronavirus.

According to police, DSP SM Ali failed to inform authorities who have mandated foreign returnees to inform them about their arrival and also be in quarantine for 14 days.

The DSP's son ventured out in violation of quarantine protocol multiple times and reportedly even attended a family function in West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on March 19.

The DSP later tested positive for coronavirus, and the female cook of the house has also tested positive. A few police home guards and gunmen, who were on duty with the official, are also in quarantine.

The police booked a case under Section 188 (disobedience of public servant's order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

