Upset at being smeared with colour, man allegedly sets friend ablaze in Telangana

Police booked the accused, Shabbir, under an attempt to murder case and sent him to judicial remand.

The Telangana police on Wednesday, March 8, arrested a man who had allegedly set his friend ablaze in Medak district for smearing colour on him during Holi festivities. Police booked the accused, Shabbir, under an attempt to murder case and sent him to judicial remand. The victim, B Ambadas, suffered 40% burns and is currently admitted at Osmania General Hospital.

Holi festivities in Regode village of Marepally Mandal in Medak district took a turn for the worse after a man allegedly set his friend on fire for smearing colour on him on Tuesday. According to media reports, B Ambadas and Md Shabbir are residents of Regode village of Marepally Mandal in Medak and have been friends. On the occasion of Holi, Ambadas approached Shabbir to smear colours on him, however, Shabbir declined.

“The accused warned that he would pour petrol on Ambadas if he applied colour but Ambadas insisted,” police told The Times of India. Ambadas went ahead and applied colours on Shabbir without paying heed to the latter’s warning. Shabbir, feeling insulted and disrespected, poured petrol on Ambadas and set him ablaze. Local residents tried to put out the fire and took the victim to Sangareddy Hospital. Ambadas was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. The condition of the victim is reportedly stable.