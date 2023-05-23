UPSC results: Telangana IPS officer’s daughter Uma Harathi is all India third ranker

Ramagundam Commissioner Of Police Rema Rajeshwari congratulated Uma Harathi and said it was a matter of great pride for the “Telangana Police family.”

news news

N Uma Harathi, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, and daughter of Telangana’s Narayanpet Superintendent of Police (SP) N Venkateshwarlu, has secured all India third rank in the Civil Service Examination for the year 2022. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results on Tuesday, May 23. Women bagged top 4 ranks in the exam this year. The first rank was secured by Ishita Kishore, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi and Smriti Mishra in the second, third and fourth ranks. Last year too, women candidates secured the top three ranks in the UPSC CSE examinations.

Uma Harathi, who hails from Telangana’s Nalgonda district, is a graduate (B Tech) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad. She had opted for anthropology as her optional subject in the CSE exam.

Speaking to the media, Uma Harathi said, “I could achieve this with the support of my parents. UPSC preparation is exhaustive, I request parents to be supportive to their children.” She added that her interests lie in the education and women empowerment sectors.

Ramagundam Commissioner Of Police and Additional District Magistrate Rema Rajeshwari Ramaswamy congratulated Uma Harathi and her father over the achievement. “It is a matter of great pride for the Telangana Police family that our esteemed colleague - SP Narayanpet Sh. N. Venkateshwarlu’s daughter Uma Harathi secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in UPSC 2023 examination. Hearty congratulations to Uma Harathi and her proud father (sic),” she wrote.