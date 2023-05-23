UPSC Civil Service results declared: Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia are toppers

This is the second time in a row that women candidates secured the top three ranks in the UPSC CSE examinations.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, May 23, declared the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2022, which once again saw women candidates securing the top ranks. The first rank was secured by Ishita Kishore, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi and Smriti Mishra in the second, third and fourth ranks. This is the second time in a row that women candidates secured the top three ranks in the UPSC CSE examinations.

The UPSC CSE examination is conducted every year and involves three stages – the prelims, which is an MCQ test, followed by a Mains examination which is a written test and finally an interview, which is a personality test. The candidates who feature in the rank list will be allotted to the various services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and so on, depending on their ranks.

Candidates who appeared in the personality test can check their results at the official website – upsc.gov.in.