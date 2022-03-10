Upper age limit for NEET-UG exam candidates removed

The upper age cap put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates.

news NEET

The National Medical Commission has removed the upper age limit for those appearing in NEET-Under Graduate 2022 exam, officials said on Wednesday. The upper age cap put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates.

In a notification, the CBSE had stated that "the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category".

"I would like to inform that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on 21st Oct, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly.

"Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated," a communication sent by Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary NMC to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director, National Testing Agency, on March 9 said.

The age criteria had often been questioned in the Supreme Court and high courts of the country.

With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times and even after taking admission to other courses, an official said. The move will also be helpful to those seeking admission in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) is ready to provide online education to medical students returning from war-hit Ukraine and some of them may also be allowed to appear for the NEET, officials said on Wednesday.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh held a meeting in Mumbai on how these students, left in the lurch due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, can be assisted, they added. The meeting was attended by Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, vice chancellor of MUHS Lt Gen (Retd) Madhuri Kanitkar and Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Council Manisha Kayande.

The MUHS has expressed willingness to conduct medical courses for Ukraine-returned students as they have discontinued their education due to Russia's invasion. These would be online courses," Kayande later told reporters.