'Uppena' first look poster out, to hit marquee on April 2

The first look poster of the upcoming Telugu movie Uppena is out and it has been revealed that it will hit the marquee on April 2 this year. In the poster, we can see the hero with open arms facing the rough waves.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother, Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his acting debut with Uppena. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode.

It was revealed some time ago that Vijay Sethupathi signed a deal to star in Uppena, which will be his second outing in Tollywood. Incidentally, his debut was with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Uppena is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the script writer of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar, C. V. Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. In this film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the heroine’s father. Earlier, many reports came saying Vijay Sethupathi walked out of the film. However, director Bucchi Babu later clarified that he has not walked out and is still part of the star cast. Krithi Shetty, also a debutant, is playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer that is set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for this venture. Touted to be a rustic love story, Uppena has been shot extensively in a village set erected for the purpose.

With his debut movie almost done, Panja Vaishnav Tej is ready to move over to his next. Reports are that Nandhini Reddy will be wielding the megaphone for this venture and it will be produced by Allu Aravind under his banner Geetha Arts.

