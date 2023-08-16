Upendra's casteist remarks won't be tolerated says Karnataka HM

Two FIRs were registered against Upendra for quoting a Kannada proverb which demeans the Dalit community during a Facebook Live session.

Reacting to the casteist remarks made by Kannada superstar Upendra, state Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday, August 16 warned that such demeaning and insulting statements will not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the people who make such remarks "should understand that no one will tolerate this and we will also not tolerate it. The habit of talking lowly about a community should be stopped. Whoever it is, it does not matter. There should be a discretion while using such remarks in the present day.

“Those who are quoting the proverbs or usages which demean communities should refrain from making such comments. We will not tolerate this development and initiate legal proceedings against it,” he added. The state Minister went on to say that “I don’t tolerate this kind of nonsense".

"Don't they understand that their statement is insulting to a community? They should not do it and behave in such a way which causes pain to others.” Two FIRs have been registered against Upendra, who is known for his unique content challenging the existing political system and traditions, for quoting a Kannada proverb which demeans the Dalit community during a Facebook Live session.

Following widespread backlash against his remark, the actor tendered an unconditional apology and clarified that he didn’t intend to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society.

On Monday, the Karnataka High Court issued a stay order on the two FIRs after the actor approached it for relief. The Karnataka government had stated that action would be initiated against him.