Upendra starrer Kabzaa set to hit 4,000 theatres worldwide

The upcoming release of Kabzaa, a period action drama, has sparked a lot of excitement among audiences. Scheduled to hit theatres on March 17, the film has set high expectations among moviegoers and is set to be released in five languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

According to Times of India, director R Chandru initially aimed to release the film in 6,000 theatres, but due to the simultaneous release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, another highly anticipated Hollywood film, had to settle for 4,000. Single-screen theatres in Bengaluru have already begun taking reservations, with multiplexes expected to follow shortly. Early morning shows for Kabzaa are set to begin at 9.15 am in a city multiplex in Bengaluru, while single-screen halls will begin screening the film at either 10 or 10:30 am.

Director R Chandru will personally distribute the film in Karnataka, while distribution partners have been enlisted for other locations. The movie has received a U/A certification from the censor board and has performed exceptionally well in non-theatrical rights, generating significant revenue through TV and OTT rights. The movie stars Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, and Shivarajkumar.