Upendra’s ‘Kabza’ will feature this iconic pistol

Director R Chandru hired the firearm, which was used in two famous films, from Bangalore Gun House.

Upendra will soon be seen brandishing the iconic pistol used by Sandalwood superstar Dr Rajkumar in Gandhada Gudi and then by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay. The Sandalwood star shared the news on Twitter with the post, “The pistol used by Annavaru (Dr Rajkumar) and Amitabh Bachchan in Gandhada Gudi and Sholay is now used in Kabza, and it holds a different kind of a thrill.”

Yes, movie buffs will get to see Upendra wielding this pistol in his upcoming Kabza after director R Chandru hired the firearm from Bangalore Gun House. On Kabza’s progress, we hear that the director has planned five schedules spanning over 170 days.

It may be noted here that the first schedule of Kabza has been wrapped up successfully. During this schedule, an important action block was filmed at Minerva Mills. About eight sets were erected here by art director Shiva Kumar and the stunts, choreographed by Ravi Varma, were filmed. Reports say that several gunmen, sharpshooters and stuntmen were roped in for this sequence and the weapons used for the fighting alone costs its producers Rs 20 lakh per day. This fight sequence will be the highlight of the film, we hear.

Kabza will revolve around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra. The film is set in the 1980s and will feature a bevy of stars from various industries, including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar (who was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta). Shooting will happen in various locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru. The film is bankrolled under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments. The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur with Arjun Shetty handling the cinematography.

Plans are on to release Kabza in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, with plans to dub it in Chinese.

