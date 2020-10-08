Upendraâ€™s â€˜Kabzaâ€™ to have a second part?

Set in the 1980s, the film will revolve around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra.

Flix Sandalwood

Upendraâ€™s upcoming film Kabza will be out in two parts, we hear. According to reports doing the rounds, initially there were no plans to have two parts but the creative team developed the story further during the lockdown and got Upendraâ€™s approval to proceed. Reports say that director R Chandru put forth the idea of making Kabza a two-part project and Upendra was impressed with the way it was developed and agreed to the idea. However, the team will be completing the first part before proceeding with the second part.

Kabza, according to reports, will revolve around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra. The film, set in the 1980s, will feature a bevy of stars from various industries, including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar (who was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta). Shooting will happen in various locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru.

The film is bankrolled by MTB Nagaraju under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments. The filmâ€™s music is composed by Ravi Basrur with Arjun Shetty handling the cinematography. Plans are on to release it in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, with plans to dub it in Chinese.

It may be noted here that the first schedule of Kabza was wrapped up successfully some months ago and the team went into a hiatus due to the coronavirus scare. During the first schedule, an important action block was filmed at Minerva Mills. About eight sets were erected there by art director Shiva Kumar and stunts choreographed by Ravi Varma were filmed. Reports suggest that several gunmen, sharpshooters and stuntmen were roped in for this sequence and that the weapons used for the fight sequence alone cost its producers Rs 20 lakh per day. This fight sequence will be the highlight of the film, report sources close to the film unit.

Upendraâ€™s last film release was I Love You, which was also directed by R Chandru. The film, which was bankrolled by Chandru himself under his banner, starred Upendra and Rachita Ram in the lead. Sonu Gowda played a pivotal role in this flick, besides a host of actors in supporting roles. The technical crew of I Love You included music by Kiran Thotambyle and cinematography by Sugnaan with Deepu S Kumar doing the edits. The Telugu version of this film was released in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra and Telangana to positive reviews.

I Love You hit the marquee last year and had a good run, completing 50 days. The film, made on a budget of Rs 30 million, reportedly went on to collect Rs 95 million at the box-office.

Upendra also has Buddhivantha 2, directed by Maurya DN, in his kitty. While the title gave rise to speculations that it may be a sequel to the starâ€™s hit movie Buddhivantha, the director clarified that it is not so. Upendra will be playing dual roles in this film, say sources.

(Content provided by Digital Native)