Upendra’s ‘Kabza’ first schedule wrapped up

During this schedule, an important action block was filmed at Minerva Mills.

The first schedule of the Upendra starrer Kabza has been wrapped up successfully. During this schedule, an important action block was filmed at Minerva Mills. About eight sets were erected here by art director Shiva Kumar and the stunts, choreographed by Ravi Varma, were filmed. Reports say that several gunmen, sharpshooters and stuntmen were roped in for this sequence and the weapons used for the fighting alone costs its producers Rs 20 lakh per day. This fight sequence will be the highlight of the film, we hear.

Kabza, directed by R Chandru, is touted to be a high budget film. Plans are on to release it in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, with plans to dub it in Chinese. The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur with Arjun Shetty handling the cinematography.

Kabza will be a film that revolves around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra. There were reports that Kajal Agarwal is in talks to play the female lead in this flick. The actor’s fans were excited over this news as it meant her debut in the Kannada film industry. However, latest reports suggest that Kajal is not playing the heroine.

The film is set in the 1980s and will feature a bevy of stars from various industries, including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar (who was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta). Shooting will happen in various locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru. The film is bankrolled under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments.

It may be noted here that Upendra and director Chandru had teamed up for I love You, which released in June last year. The film, which was also bankrolled by Chandru, starred Upendra and Rachita Ram as the lead pair. The technical crew of I Love You included music by Kiran Thotambyle and cinematography by Sugnaan with Deepu S Kumar doing the edits.

