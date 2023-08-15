UoH to reconsider PhD cancellations: Majority affected are marginalised students

The Bahujan Students Front found that many PhD scholars whose admissions were cancelled belonged to marginalised groups and were unable to pay fees due to COVID-19-related hardships.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration will deliberate over the futures of several PhD students whose admissions were cancelled, in its coming Academic Council meeting to be held around October this year. The decision comes after the Bahujan Students Front (BSF) held talks with the UoH administration to re-consider the cancellations. BSF members, who had also staged a protest earlier, said that PhD scholars facing this issue are mostly from marginalised communities and were unable to complete the formalities of registration and paying the fees due to COVID-19-related financial stress.

“After this issue came to light, we floated a survey online to collect data from students whose PhD admissions got cancelled. We made representations to the Vice-Chancellor many times, but he did not give us an appointment initially. Eventually, we came to know that 107 admissions of PhD scholars were cancelled with the UoH Registrar,” said a student from the UoH’s BSF unit, who did not want to be identified.

When contacted, UoH administration officials said that they did not have information about the total number of students facing this issue.

According to BSF members, a total of 18 scholars whose PhD admissions were cancelled responded to their survey on the issue. Their results showed that 16.7% of respondents belonged to the Scheduled Caste groups, 33.3% were from Scheduled Tribe groups, and 27% were from Other Backward Class (OBC) communities. “16.7% were from the general category. Then we understood that the majority of the affected students are from marginalised communities,” said the BSF member. Out of these, a little over 60% had their admissions cancelled after the pandemic hit.

The BSF held a protest on July 29 and continued it for five days till the UoH administration held talks with them over the issue. “We met the Vice-Chancellor, the Dean for Students Welfare and the Controller of Examinations. After promising to look into the matter, they said a decision can be taken only during the Academic Council meeting and asked us to wait,” the BSF member told TNM.

PhD scholars in the university need to register every semester and pay the fees accordingly. In the event, they cannot or do not want to continue, they need to de-register and register later if they decide to pursue their research. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it was difficult for many scholars from marginalised communities to pay their fees as they also had to run their homes.

Rakesh (name changed), one of the affected students, said he was in his final year of research and had already written his thesis. “During the pandemic, my father passed away and the responsibility to run the house was on me. I was already working, but my employers were not even paying salaries. So I was not able to de-register in time,” he explained.

When Rakesh was finally able to get things in line by 2022, he paid the fees online to restart his PhD and complete it. “But I was told that my admission stood cancelled. My supervisor is also supportive, and my draft is ready too,” said Rakesh, who belongs to a Backward Class community.

The BSF member from UoH also said their survey shows that 61% of scholars in this situation have their drafts ready. “Yet the administration is not reconsidering and accepting the submissions. Some students were asking for a few more months of extension which was not given. 84% of supervisors are also supportive of submissions,” he added.

When contacted, a senior UoH official said the PhD admissions were cancelled mainly due to procedures that had to be followed. “We explained the issue to the students and told them it is not about cancellations. The Academic Council has to decide about the matter as it is regarding PhD submission issues. The total number of students (whose admissions have been cancelled) also is not confirmed. We have to check,” he stated.