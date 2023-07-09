‘Unwarranted, painful’, Kerala Catholic Church says on CPI-M secretary’s church remark

Mar Joseph Pamplany, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Tellicherry in Kerala on Saturday, July 8, expressed reservation about the remarks of CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan on churches and nuns in England. “His statement was needless and unwarranted. The remark that he made about nuns was painful. I cannot understand why he had to say it. What he said about nuns was not true at all. It was illogical also,” said Pamplany.

Govindan who had paid a visit to the United Kingdom last month, on his return, said that churches in England have been put up for sale as people no longer go to church. “Churches have turned into pubs. The youngsters in England do not go to church. It is the different sects of Christians who have moved there from Kerala who go to the churches in England now. All these different sects now want churches of their own. The price of a small church in England is between Rs 6 crore and Rs 6.5 crore now,” he said.

Govindan also said that nuns treat their vocation as a profession now. “It has now become a profession as they are on a protest demanding better wages,” he said.

Govindan was speaking at the inauguration of the renovated hall of the Thaliparambu block panchayat office. Catholics in Kerala constitute more than 50% of Christians, which account for around 17% of the 3.3 crore state population.

