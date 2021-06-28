Unni Mukundanâ€™s post on big bindi and women empowerment gets criticised

The actorâ€™s post was an attempt to appreciate a woman police officer who struggled through life.

In his attempt to appreciate a woman police officer who struggled through life, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan wrote, "It is not through big pottu (Malayalam for bindi) but through big dreams that women empowerment is possible. The real fighter. Inspiration for all." His post on Facebook got immediately picked up, discussed, and criticised. Women began posting pictures of themselves wearing big bindis, taking offence at his statement.

Wearing big bindis have often been associated with feminists in Kerala and many have taken Unni Mukundan's post to mean that he was taking a dig at feminists with that reference. Chintha TK comments under his post, "Can anyone tell him that the first step of women empowerment is the freedom a woman has to decide whether she wants a pottu or not. To praise women too, they use anti-women statements."

Director Jeo Baby, who made The Great Indian Kitchen and is known for his feministic stands, put a comment under the actor's post, saying, "Dear Unni, this is a bad post."

Writer Aysha Mahmood put a picture of herself in a Sari with a bindi and wrote a funny caption. "I am here Unni etta with pottu and Sari and a topknot."

Activist Arundhathi B also put a â€˜pottuâ€™ photo with a funny caption - that she was looking for a reason to post a picture and thanks to Unniettan now she could.

Sreelakshmi Arackal, another activist, put pictures of the bindis scattered in her house and wrote: "After the play 'Fish fry is not real feminism' (referring to the abuse actor Rima Kallingal received for a statement on fish fry) the next drama we present is 'Big bindi is not feminism'."

Instagram user Vinaya Christopher Hughes posted a picture of herself in Sari, bindi, thaali and vermillion -- the marks of a married woman -- and wrote, "I think Unni Mukundan means well but it was a little thoughtless bro. Isn't it enough to do these superficial protests in cinema? By the way this is troll, please don't call it activism."