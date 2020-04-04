Unni Mukundan pens Hindi song lyrics

Reports are that his song will be a part of 'Maradu 357' and will feature during the climax.

Unni Mukundan turned a lyricist for the first time after penning the lyrics for the song Anuraagam Puthumazha Pole in the movie Achayans. The actor is doing it again but this time he is penning a Hindi song that will be featured in a Malayalam movie.

Reports are that his song will be a part of Maradu 357 and will feature during the climax. The film, which is based on the Maradu flats demolition, is directed by Kannan Thamarakulam. Anoop Menon, Manoj K Jayan, Kailas, Noorin Shereef, Sheelu Abraham, and Dharmajan form the star cast of Maradu 357. Saanand George Grace is composing tunes for this flick with Dinesh Pallath penning the screenplay and Ravichandran cranking the camera. The project is bankrolled jointly by Abraham Mathew of Abaam movies and Sudarshanan Kanjirakkulam of Swarnalaya Cinema.

Maradu 357 went on the floors late January this year and the shooting is in progress.

Unni Mukundan was last seen sharing the screen space with the Malayalam megastar Mammootty in Maamangam. Maamangam was a historical that revolved around the life of the warriors known as Chaaverukal, who plotted against the Zamorin rulers to overthrow them. The film was based on the Maamangam festival celebrated during the 17th century, in which warriors from different parts of the country would arrive on the banks of the Bharatapuzha to fight against each other to prove their superiority.

M Padma Kumar directed the film with Ganesh Rajavelu aka Jim Ganesh wielding the camera, M Jayachandran scoring the music, Sreekar Prasad in charge of the editing, and Kaecha Khamphakdee choreographing the stunts. Maamangam was bankrolled by Venu Kunnampilly under the banner Kavya Films.

Unni Mukundan currently has Meppadiyan and Chocolate: Retold in different stages of production.

