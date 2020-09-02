University of Hyderabad to hold semester exams online for PG students from Sep 16

The decision was taken after a meeting of a high-level committee formed by the university.

news Education

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to conduct semester-end examinations online for post-graduate students from September 16, 2020, in line with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and a direction by the Supreme Court. According to university authorities, the decision was taken after a meeting of a high-level committee headed by two Pro Vice-Chancellors and discussion with Heads of Departments and Deans of Schools.

The UGC wanted all central universities in India to conduct the final year exams before September 30, despite some state governments opposing the decision citing the coronavirus pandemic.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile said that the University was compelled to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court, which on August 28, upheld the guidelines of the UGC to declare the results only after conducting examinations for final semester students.

The university said that students who are unable to attend the exams from September 16, will have another opportunity to appear in the second spell of exams scheduled for October 5.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic in June, the university in a move to enable students to complete their graduation, considered promoting them without conducting the exams, keeping their career opportunities in mind.

In an open letter to the university community, VC Appa Rao explained that while the decision was taken with the best interests of students in mind, after the SC judgement, this was not possible. He said, "The Supreme Court's judgement directing educational institutions to hold end-semester exams for the graduating batch leaves us with no option but to reverse our earlier decision."

The VC also mentioned that if the university goes ahead with the earlier decision without conducting exams, there is a "real possibility of the degrees being invalidated by regulatory authorities," and added that the university was unwilling to risk the future of hundreds of students.

The VC, while stating that he is aware of inconveniences and logistical challenges that may be faced by students of UoH, said "Let me assure you that the university administration, along with the academic leadership of various units, will come up with a range of flexible options for the online examination and see that we minimise the pain that this may cause students."

He urged the students to treat the universityâ€™s decision to conduct online exams as course of correction that it was compelled to do, for the benefit of students.