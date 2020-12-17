University of Hyd imposes Rs 500 per day COVID-19 quarantine charge, union opposes

The University of Hyderabad students' body urged the student community to refuse to pay the unjust charges levied by the university administration and oppose their move.

news Protest

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) student's union has condemned the move by the varsity authorities to levy Rs 500 as COVID-19 quarantine charges on students quarantined at the university.The student union on Thursday urged Vice-Chancellor P Appa Rao to roll back the charges and instead provide proper quarantine facilities with subsistence, either in hostels or at guest houses free of charge.

Students' union president Abhishek Nandan said the varsity authorities were levying Rs 500 as quarantine charges per day. In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, the union said that in the current unprecedented conditions it is not possible for students to pay so much for their quarantine.He pointed out that the students who were quarantined were not even provided food and other facilities.

Terming the collection of charges as unjust, the students' body urged the student community to refuse to pay such unjust charges levied by the university and oppose the move.

The union also called for a social media protest on Thursday to press for its demands ahead of the meeting of the Academic Council scheduled to be held on December 22. The union's representatives have met the Deans of School of Humanities and School of Social Sciences and the HoDs of all departments in both these schools with the representation containing demands to be discussed in the AC meeting.

The union is also demanding steps to fill all the vacant MPhil/PhD seats, fill all the vacant mastersâ€™ seats by operating waiting seats, scrap 50 % and 45 % minimum eligibility criteria for M Phil/PhD interview and extension to all MPhil/PhD scholars.

It claimed that the UGC regulation 2016 to implement minimum qualifying criteria in MPhil/PhD entrances resulted in a large number of research seats in the university remaining vacant. The implementation of such a draconian regulation amid the pandemic is insensitive and discriminatory.

The other demands of the union include resolving online classes issues, implementation of COVID-19 prevention protocol, better healthcare facilities, the phase-wise reopening of campus for all disciplines, relaxation of tuition fee, lab fee, development fee, zero backlog issue and optometry internship issue.