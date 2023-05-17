Universities in Kerala ruled by CPI(M), not by VCs: VD Satheesan

VD Satheesan also alleged that a vehicle in the convoy of CM Pinarayi Vijayan tried to ram into Youth Congress protesters and demanded that those responsible should be booked.

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan has alleged that the universities in the state are now being ruled by the Communist Marxist Party of India (CPI(M)) as apparent from the motivated delays in the appointment of new Vice Chancellors (VCs). The CPI(M) is the ruling party in the state and the Congress is in the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday May 17 in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan claimed that VCs had not been appointed in as many as eight universities though the new academic year was about to start next month and noted that the universities were now under the control of VCs in-charge.

“The appeal regarding the reappointment of Kannur VC is before the Supreme Court. In four other universities, the Chancellor has given show cause notice asking why the VCs have not resigned. The Technical University VC continues in the post illegally. VCs in-charge are running the administration as they please, or as per the dictates of the local CPI(M) units. The practice is to initiate procedures to appoint the next VC when the tenure of the incumbent one is ending. But the CPI(M) has directed not to have university representatives in the Search Committees that will appoint VCs, and the government and the Higher Education Minister have been silent spectators,” he alleged.

So also principals have not been appointed in 66 colleges in the state, the Opposition leader said. “It has been 10 months since the list of 43 qualified teachers is ready with the minister. But the appointments have not been made because the names of teachers who are close to the CPI(M) did not make it to the list,” he charged.

Charge of attempt to murder

Satheesan also went on to allege that a vehicle in the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to ram into Youth Congress workers who were waving black flags at the CM in Tirur. “Five workers miraculously escaped death. But still those who were inside the vehicle should be charged with attempted murder,” he said.