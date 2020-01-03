Unique stunt sequence filmed in Rajasthan for ‘Trivikrama’

Sandalwood

The 3-minute stunt sequence will feature Vikram Ravichandran, Rohit Roy and Sadhu Kokila.

Veteran Kannada actor V Ravichandran’s younger son, Vikram, is all set to make his debut with Trivikrama and the youngster is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it grabs the eyeballs of the audiences.

Reports say that the Trivikrama team has shot a unique fight sequence in Rajasthan using camels and that it would be the highlight of the film. Around 15 camels have been used for this stunt sequence, which will feature Vikram, Rohit Roy and Sadhu Kokila.

Talking about this fight sequence in an interview with Cinema Express, Trivikrama’s director Sahana Murthy said, “Camels are generally used for songs, but in our film, this animal is part of a major action block.” The stunt was choreographed by master Vijay and it took six days for the team to complete the shooting. The director added that this will be a 3-minute fight sequence post the interval.

Touted to be a complete romantic entertainer, this film will have Vikram Ravichandran in a chocolate boy role. Vikram underwent training in stunts, dance and acting to prepare himself for the debut. The search for a suitable heroine to star opposite Vikram ended with Bollywood singer Akanksha Sharma being roped in. She hogged the limelight with ‘Do Din’, an Indian pop romantic single, and Trivikrama will mark her acting debut. Akshara Gowda will be seen playing the second heroine. Sources in the know say that when Akshara was offered the role, she agreed to take it up as it had a wide scope to perform.

The makers of the film have earmarked several locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Rajasthan, Dandeli and Singapore for shooting, and it is progressing at a brisk pace. The team is currently stationed in Mysuru for a 12-day schedule.

Trivikrama is bankrolled by Sommanna and Suresh under the banner Gowri Entertainers. Arjun Janya is on board to compose the tunes for the film, with Nagendra Prasad penning the lyrics and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camera.

