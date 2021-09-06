Unions oppose Karnataka govt buying vaccines using construction workers’ welfare fund

Karnataka government had released an order on August 27 saying it will use funds Construction Workers’ Welfare Board to buy 2 lakh COVID-19 vaccines.

news Labour rights

The Karnataka government’s decision to spend the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board’s (CWWB) funds for procuring COVID-19 vaccines is being opposed by several workers’ unions under the banner of Karnataka State Construction Worker Unions Co-ordination Committee (KSCWUCC). The committee includes CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions), AITUC (All India Trade Union Congress), AICCTU (All India Central Council of Trade Unions), AIUTUC (All India United Trade Union Centre), TUCC (Trade Union Coordination Centre), NCL (National Centre for Labour), HMS (Hind Mazdoor Sabha) and INTUC (Indian National Trade Union Congress).

The government of Karnataka, on August 27, had released an order where it was stated that the funds from the CWWB will be used to procure two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, by paying private hospitals to procure vaccines from the Union government. These vaccine doses will be given to registered construction workers, migrant workers and those dependent on them within Bengaluru, the order said. According to the order, the vaccine will be procured at a cost of Rs 780 per dose. This means that a total of around Rs 15 crore will be spent on the procurement of vaccines.

However, the unions have alleged that this move is aimed at the benefit of corporate hospitals. In a statement, PP Apanna, state secretary of AICCTU, said, “The Supreme Court has already ordered that free vaccination has to be given to all, and according to this, it is the government’s responsibility to give the vaccines. The government is currently providing money for the vaccine. Even with this, it is shocking that the order is passed to use the money which is for the welfare of workers for vaccination.”

He added, “It is clear that the aim of this order is to protect the welfare of the corporate hospitals and not the workers. This amount reserved for the welfare of workers has to be deposited directly to the workers’ account. Instead, this move to deposit the money in the accounts of private hospitals in the name of workers is highly condemnable.”

Apanna also demanded that the order be revoked. He asserted that the funds should only be used for workers’ welfare programs.