Visiting Nirmal district’s Bhainsa town a month after communal clashes erupted in the area, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday announced that he would give three months salary to the victims for reconstruction of their houses and property.

"I was left distraught by the vandalism in Bhainsa, Nirmal District - Telangana, that has left several people without shelter. I’m deeply anguished by their suffering and therefore, I have decided to contribute my 3 months salary to the victims for reconstruction of their houses,” the minister said.

Kishan Reddy interacted with the residents after he visited the houses which witnessed vandalism and inspected property that was damaged, in the areas that saw communal clashes on January 12.

In January, clashes broke out between two communities after a few youth allegedly created a ruckus in Koraba galli area of Bhainsa with bikes.

Speaking to media, Kishan Reddy said, "We will ensure that the victims get justice. I have asked the officials to provide assistance to the people whose education, land, property related documents were burnt during the incident."

He added, "The people are saying that it was a pre-planned attack before the elections, both the groups have witnessed loss. Our MPs are demanding a high-level probe against those who were involved in the conspiracy, we will take action soon."

The Union Minister was accompanied by Nizamabad MP Arvind Dhramapuri, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and BJP state President K Laxman.

A report by district revenue department authorities assessed that damages worth around Rs 3.09 crore happened during the incident.