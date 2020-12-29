Union MoS Health Ashwini Kr Choubey tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolation

The minister tweeted the information on Monday and requested those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for health and family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey has tested positive for Covid-19 and self-isolated himself at home on Monday evening.

67-year-old Choubey took to micro-blogging website Twitter to announce his health condition. He tweeted that he underwent a test after he exhibited initial symptoms of COVID. Choubey also requested people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the viral disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested today and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested (sic)," the minister tweeted.

Choubey assumed the office of MoS Health & Family Welfare in September 2017. He is a member of parliament (MP) representing the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Choubey has also served as health minister of Bihar.

India has reported 16,143 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,24,014, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also reported the deaths of 251 persons due to COVID-19 on Monday, lowest since June 2.

According to reports, all states and Union Territories (except Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) recorded a weekly decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases last week, indicating that the infection level across the country was on the decline.

Meanwhile, India is set to receive the most of the Covishield vaccine shots stockpiled by Serum Institute of India (SII). The Pune-based company is expected to receive the Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) shortly after which it shall be made available and administered to the public.

(With IANS inputs)