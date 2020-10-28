Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for coronavirus

Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister took to Twitter to share the news. She has asked those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence hereâ€™s me keeping it simple â€” Iâ€™ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Smriti tweeted.

Smriti Irani had recently addressed a public meeting in poll-bound Bihar in Gopalganj, Nautan, Kalyanpur and Digha assembly constituencies.

A day ago, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale announced that he had tested positive for the virus. He has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital and had asked his primary contacts to follow protocol and get themselves tested.

Till date, several ministers from Prime Minister Modiâ€™s Cabinet have tested positive for the virus in the past few months. Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, Minister of State of State Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Arjun Ram Meghwal and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, are the other ministers who have tested positive for coronavirus till date.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Leader of Oppisition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contracted the infection and are undergoing treatment.