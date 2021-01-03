Union Minister Sadananda Gowda collapses, admitted to Bengaluru hospital

: The Union Minister is currently stable, reports say.

news Health

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Sunday was admitted to a Bengaluru private hospital after he collapsed in central Karnataka earlier in the day. Gowda, the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, had collapsed during lunch in Chitradurga district, around 200 km away from Bengaluru. He reportedly collapsed as soon as he got off his vehicle at a hotel where he was scheduled to have lunch.

Gowda was on his way back to Bengaluru from Shivamogga following a party event where he was accompanying Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other top rung leaders of Karnataka BJP unit.

The Minister was taken to Bengaluru through a zero-traffic corridor from Basaveshwara Hospital for detailed follow-up and check-up. Doctors at the Basaveshwara Hospital in Chitradurga had said that he was stable and had collapsed due to low blood sugar and fatigue. According to reports, his condition is stable. The union minister had recently recovered from COVID-19. He had tested positive for the virus in November 2019.

In a tweet made earlier on the day, Gowda congratulated the Chief Minister and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel over the recent ordinance of the anti-cow slaughter law tabled in the state Assembly. In the photo shared by DVS, he is seen sharing the stage with Yediyurappa, Kateel, Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa BY Vijayendra, state vice president among others.

Gowda, a former Chief Minister had beaten his closest rival, Byre Gowda by a comfortable margin of 1,46,100 votes to win the Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat for the second time. In 2014, he won from the same seat for the first time. His previous two Lok Sabha poll victories had come from the erstwhile Mangalore and Udupi-Chikmagalur seats in coastal Karnataka.

In his previous term, he held the portfolios of Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Law & Justice and Railways.