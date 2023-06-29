Union Minister Kishan Reddy announces Outer Ring Rail project around Hyderabad

The project is expected to cost Rs 26,000 crore and money has already been sanctioned to conduct a feasibility study.

news Infrastructure

Announcing a first-of-its-kind project in Telangana, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday, June 28, said that the Union government will develop an Outer Ring Rail (ORR) project on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which will be constructed in parallel to the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR). The Regional Ring Road will be constructed for a length of 350 km, on the periphery of the Outer Ring Road. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore.

Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of the Northeast region, said the Railway Ministry has sanctioned Rs 14 crore towards conducting a feasibility study for the ORR project.

Stressing that no other city in the country has such a transport infrastructure, connecting roads and railway, the Union Minister said the project will revolutionise travel and decongest major railway stations in Hyderabad.

Reddy said the ORR project details have already been shared with the state government and 50% of the cost of land acquisition for the project would be borne by the Union government. He also said that the Telangana government has allocated Rs 500 crore towards the project.

“Funds have been sanctioned towards the Regional Ring Road project, and even land acquisition for the project has been completed. But the state government has not yet offered compensation to the farmers who lost their lands because of the project,” Kishan Reddy told the media.

Under the ORR project, junctions would be established in areas connecting with Vijayawada, Guntur, Warangal, Nizamabad, Medak, Mumbai and Vikarabad railway lines. This project would help people coming through these routes to drop off near the Outer Ring Road without the need to enter the city and congest the railway stations.