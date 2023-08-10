Union Minister Amit Shah questions the timing of the Manipur video

On Opposition’s demand for Manipur CM Biren Singh’s resignation, Amit Shah said, “CM is sacked when he doesn’t co-operate but Singh has been co-operating.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, August 9 questioned the timing of the video wherein two Kuki women in Manipur’s Kangpokpi were paraded naked in public by a mob and asked why the people in possession of the video didn’t approach authorities earlier. “Why did this video come before the start of the Parliament session? If someone had the video, they should have given it to the DGP and action would have been taken,” he said. It is worth noting that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an argument similar to Shah alleging that the video was released only a day before the Lok Sabha was called into session which he argued hints at a conspiracy to destablize the Modi government. Shah was speaking at a session which was discussing the no confidence motion brought against the BJP led Union government by the opposition alliance, INDIA.

Calling the Manipur crisis a shameful incident Shah said, “The violence (against the Kuki women) is something we should be ashamed of. That being said, politicising the violence is a bigger cause for shame.” On the Opposition’s demand for Manipur CM Biren Singh’s resignation and evoking Article 356 (if a state government is unable to function according to Constitutional provisions, the Union government can take direct control of the state machinery) of the Indian Constitution, Shah said, “A CM can only be sacked when he doesn’t cooperate but Singh has been cooperating.”

He added that when the violence broke out in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him at 4 am and again at 6:30 am. He said that 16 video conference calls were held, 36,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel along with IAF planes were sent and even the Chief Secretary, DGP, security advisor were changed.

Shah argued that the roots of the violence commenced in 2021 with the start of military rule in Myanmar. “The Kuki Democratic Front started protesting for democracy and since the Myanmar border is not fenced, Kuki brothers entered Mizoram and Manipur.”

He further alleged that the borders were shut in 2022 sensing the discomfort of Manipur’s inhabitants. “We have fenced 10 kilometres, seven kilometres is currently being fenced and 600 kms survey is ongoing as well. In 2014, the opposition didn’t care about fencing. Further, from January, we have used biometrics to detect and update our voter lists and Aadhar’s negative lists. A feeling of fear crept into our Meitei brothers. In the meantime, a rumour spread on 29 April that 58 colonies will be declared villages which resulted in unrest which was worsened by the Manipur High Court ruling declaring that Meitei would be declared a Scheduled Tribe before April 29. Several tribes were concerned that their jobs were in peril,” Shah added.

According to Shah, riots commenced and have continued till now in Manipur as a result of the HC ruling which resulted in a protest and subsequent violence. Addressing opposition party's allegations that the government was unwilling to engage in discussions regarding Manipur, he said, "Contrary to the lie that has been spread, the Parliament had not been called into session. I wrote to the Speaker, expressing my readiness for discourse, and I emphasised that it should not be delayed. I have been preparing for a discourse from Day one. However, it is not discourse they (the opposition) seek; they want outrage."

Discussing deaths, Shah said, “So far 152 people have died. In May, 107 people died. In June, July and August; 30, 15 and 4 people have died respectively. Of the May casualties, 68 people died on 3rd, 4th and 5th. I want to let people know that as per the numbers, the violence is reducing drastically. So far, we have arrested 898 people and 106 FIRs have been registered.”

Appealing to Meitei and Kuki communities he said, “I ask them to engage in dialogue, violence is not a solution to any problem...I assure you that we will bring peace in the state. Politics should not be done on this issue.”

He also said that the no-confidence motion was brought to ‘mislead people’. “People have been suffering from dynasty politics, corruption and casteism for 30 years, and PM Modi ended all these and gave politics of performance to the country."

In 1993, under PV Narsimha Rao, Naga Kuki clashes resulted in 700 people dying and 200 people injured. Further, the violence continued for a year and a half. Neither the Home minister back then nor the Prime Minister visited the state. Minister of State Rajesh Pilot responded on the issue, not anyone else. They ask us, why didn't the PM go? Under their party, even the Home Minister didn’t respond, the MoS did and they berate us and have brought the Parliament to a stand still.

In 1997, under PM Inder Kumar Gujaral, the Kuki Paithe clashes took place which went on for a year. These are all domestic issues. There was no discussion, no statements. I have been stating since day one that I am ready to answer. But they don’t let me.

MP Gaurav Gogoi says the motion was brought forth to break our silence. The ones who are really silent have lost elections. We don’t need to keep quiet. We have nothing to hide and no one from BJP is involved in this.

In 2004, under PM Manmohan Singh, 1700 people were encountered in Manipur. Manipuris believe these deaths were orchestrated by the army. Not a single discussion happened, then Home Minister Chidambaram was silent.