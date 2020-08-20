Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for coronavirus

The minister has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on the advice of doctors.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The minister took to Twitter to state that he underwent a coronavirus test after experiencing symptoms of the infection.

Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi, "After noticing some symptoms, I got tested for coronavirus. My result has come positive. I am getting admitted to a hospital on doctors' advice.”

He also asked those who came in contact with him in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested for coronavirus. He wished that everyone "stay healthy and take care.”

The minister has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, wished the minister a speedy recovery.

“I have come to know Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji has tested positive for #Covid_19... Wish him a speedy recovery. @gssjodhpur,” he tweeted.

The minister had held two important meetings on Tuesday. One was on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL). Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended the meeting virtually while his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar was physically present at the meeting with Shekhwat, his deputy in the ministry Rattan Lal Kataria, and senior officials. Kataria was also present for another meeting alongside Shekhwat in a virtual conference with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

Shekhawat is a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing Jodhpur in the Lok Sabha. Shekhawat is also National General Secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, the farmer's wing of the BJP.

Shekhawat is the sixth Union Minister to have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had recovered, but is currently admitted to AIIMS hospital for post COVID care. Other than Shah, MoS Water Resources Arjun Meghwal, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and AYUSH minister Shripad Naik had also tested positive for the deadly virus.