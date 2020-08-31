Union Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, discharged from AIIMS

Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Delhi at 7 am on Monday. He had been admitted to the hospital on August 18 for post COVID treatment.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah, admitted here for post COVID care. He was discharged today at 7 am. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities,” a statement from AIIMS said.

The Union Home Minister had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was the first minister from the Union Cabinet to be affected by the virus. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

After testing negative for the coronavirus on August 14, he had tweeted, “Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.” He also thanked all the doctors and paramedical staff at Medanta Hospital who treated him.

Days later, he was admitted to AIIMS following complaints of “fatigue and body aches.” The hospital had released a statement on Saturday announcing his recovery and had said that he would be discharged soon.

So far, several senior ministers and political leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have also tested positive for the virus.

Tamil Nadu MP from Kanyakumari H Vasanthakumar died on Friday after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

India added a record 78,761 new cases on Sunday registering the highest single-day peak in the world. The total coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,42,733, while the death toll climbed to 63,498 on Sunday. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,14,61,636 samples have been tested up to August 29.