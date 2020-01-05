Union govt seeks report on violent attack on JNU students, professors

Violence

18 people have been injured after unidentified masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday night.

The HRD ministry on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar about the situation on the campus after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property there.

"We have sought an immediate report from the JNU registrar about the situation on the campus.We have spoken to the vice-chancellor and Delhi police officials to ensure that peace is maintained on the campus," officials told PTI.

Police has been called by JNU administration to maintain law and order situation in JNU. — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) January 5, 2020

PTI also reported that Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi police commissioner and enquired about the situation in JNU.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

As chaos prevailed on the campus, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, "This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus.... The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order."

"This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert.... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants," he added.

The violence occurred while a public meeting by the JNU Teachers' Association was being held.

The students' union alleged that its members, including Ghosh, were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members. But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged that its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured.

The JNUSU claimed that "ABVP members wearing masks were moving around on the campus with lathis, rods and hammers".

"They are pelting bricks...getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up," the JNUSU claimed.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF were behind the violence.

"Around 25 students have been seriously injured in the attack and there is no information about whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalised by the Leftist goons," the ABVP said.